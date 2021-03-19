Diego Cervero is a soccer superhero. A regulation professional soccer goal measures about 2.44 meters high and 7.32 meters wide. In this large rectangle, it seems easy to insert a ball, but only a few can achieve it, and fewer manage to repeat it year after year in all types of stadiums and in all types of teams. If you want someone capable of it, call ‘DOC’.

‘The Doctor’, ‘DOC’ or ‘El Doctor gol’ are some of the nicknames which are used to classify the phenomenon that is Diego Cervero, a striker with the last name of a scorer born in Oviedo (Asturias) with 37 years of age. Is A legend from Segunda B, he has scored 140 goals and is by very little the top active scorer in the category. He is only 32 goals away from being the top scorer in the history of Segunda B.

But he is not only an excellent attacker, he is also a sanitary, hence the nicknames. He graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the beginning of his football career, something not easy taking into account that to shine in both disciplines you need absolute dedication. Every hero deserves to have his story told, and in this case his identity is known.

The road to the record: goals for nine different teams

There are players who stand out in a team, or who are made to play in a club or in a certain environment and that when they change it takes its toll. The adaptation process they call it, a concept outside of Cervero’s dictionary. At the age of 18, he made his debut in Second B with Real Oviedo ‘B’, then he went up to the first team, went to UD Marbella, CD Lealtad and returned to Oviedo with 25 years. In all that time, only three goals, ceasing to be a promise.

However, when it seemed like it was stalling, he went to UD Logroñés, they gave him a cape, a ball, and minutes. And there the legend began. 13 goals in his first season, 17 in the second and another 20 goals in the third. 50 goals in three seasons.

ELOY ALONSO (DAILY AS)



Oviedo called ‘DOC’ in need of goals, and he came to help his club. 22 goals in the first season, 12 in the second and five in the third. The club went up to Second and could barely play, only 11 games, outside of its habitat, Second B. Then it became a nomad to spread the legend throughout Spain.

Seven goals with Fuenlabrada (2016/2017), 23 goals in the Mirandés (2017/2018), six goals in Burgos (2018/2019), Zero goals at Atlético Baleares and six at Barakaldo (2019/2020), and finally, at 37 years old, he has been in this 2020/2021 six goals with Atlético Sanluqueño. In total, 140 goals, with Dioni (Cultural Leonesa) on his heels with 137 goals, in search of the 172 that Santiago Castillejo has in the first position or the 158 of Raúl Borrero in the second step.

‘El Doctor gol’, sanitary after studying while nobody believed in him

A few weeks ago, Fernando Estévez, CD Badajoz coach, took to the field to attend to a player of the rival team, Talavera, and it was a fundamental action for his life. They are not common images, and that is why Diego Cervero’s case is so peculiar within football.

‘DOC’ He began to study Medicine in 2001, when he made his debut with Real Oviedo ‘B’ in Second Division B, and finished his degree in 2008, when he finished his adventure in Marbella and just before going to Logroñés and swelling with goals. Young people, as a general rule, when they start in the world of football usually have other priorities or leave their studies somewhat on the sidelines, but this is not the case of Cervero, graduated in Medicine and Surgery after presenting three times to the MIR and even did a master’s degree in nutrition and ultrasound.

In winter 2019 he was close to leaving football and going to Medicine, with 36 years, after having few opportunities. But Barakaldo appeared, and he decided to give himself another chance. However, he wants to do trauma and it is a job he has always wanted to do. “Since I was little I wanted to be a doctor. It is a family tradition: my grandfather, my father “said in an interview in Larioja.com.

“I have always been the weirdo in football and in medicine. When he played in Oviedo they were surprised that he was absent due to exams and in college some teacher, over time, confessed to me that he did not trust me to finish my degree”, He confessed. “I knew that with work I could match the rest, that maybe I did not have his level, but I could achieve it by working,” he added.

Volunteer to help ‘score goals’ against coronavirus

‘The Doctor’ not only knows how to score so many in the opposing goals, another of his powers, as we have already commented, is that of medicine. After arriving this past January 2020 at Barakaldo, A powerful and lethal enemy appeared on the scene, the coronavirus. And Cervero offered himself for whatever it took.

“Although without experience, I am very excited to help in these difficult times. Any hospital, health center, health center, that needs the services of people like me, I am available for them. Meanwhile I will follow the preventive recommendations issued by the Government. I stay at home, “he posted on Twitter with a video.

After offering their help in their networks to hospitals or medical centers, then He signed up as a volunteer doctor in the Red Cross of Oviedo, working with people at risk or social exclusion. Now at Sanluqueño he trains in the mornings and works in the afternoons doing ultrasounds, which is serving as practice when he hangs up his boots and puts on his robe for good.

Whileu team needs their goals (or their ‘vaccinated’ as some narrator has already commented) and together with Dani Güiza and Geijo forms one of the most mythical forwards of the category and even of Spanish football. Three old rockers at the service of the goal while the body holds. Let the doormen tremble, that ‘The Doctor’ is still on the loose.