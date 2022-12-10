Yesterday, the commercial group that advertised the “sandwich maker” jobs for citizens presented a new set of skilled jobs, after apologizing for publishing the job advertisement, which sparked angry reactions among citizens.

The commercial group said in the new recruitment announcement: “In support of the state’s efforts to localize jobs, the group is now employing male and female citizens in a number of positions with specializations: marketing manager, logistics services manager, area sales manager, deputy director of internal audit, internal audit manager.”

And recently, an advertisement for a famous restaurant spread on social media platforms, requesting the employment of national cadres in the profession of “preparing sandwiches”, which sparked mixed reactions among dozens of citizens, as some of them considered the job not commensurate with the aspirations of the national cadres, while others saw it as not in line with the localization goals adopted by the state. This prompted the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to issue an official statement confirming that the Cabinet’s decision issued last May related to raising the percentage of citizens working in private sector companies that include 50 employees or more is concerned with skilled jobs.

The Ministry stated that it closely monitors the procedures followed by companies with regard to Emiratisation, and the quality of jobs that are offered.

And she stressed the importance of Emiratisation targeting skilled jobs in order to achieve Emiratisation goals and to avoid fines to be applied starting next January against non-compliant companies.

Negative reactions and quick actions from the ministry prompted the commercial group that owns the restaurant (the owner of the job advertisements) to publish an official statement containing an apology for what it described as a “typographical error”, confirming in its apology that the announcement of the “inappropriate” job title resulted from a technical and typographical error by the Ministry. The mistranslation of one of the marketing companies led to unintended confusion, pointing to the withdrawal of the advertisement and the accountability of the advertising company.

The group stressed that it is committed to all state directives in supporting citizens and providing them with suitable skilled jobs in its various brands at the state level.

While the Public Prosecution announced that the Federal Prosecution Office for combating rumors and cybercrime, is investigating officials of a private sector company for violating job localization controls, explaining that it is investigating officials of a private sector company for publishing an advertisement for non-skilled jobs for state citizens in violation of job localization controls and media content standards. The advertisement included exciting propaganda that would incite public opinion.

She stated that the FBI monitored an advertisement for a private sector company, which was circulated on social media about jobs for citizens of the country, which sparked widespread controversy because of the content of the advertisement, which was contrary to the provisions of the ministerial decision regarding mechanisms for monitoring the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector.

While the Federal Prosecution Office for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes initiated investigations with the CEO of the company regarding the accusations attributed to him, the Attorney General directed the completion of investigations quickly, calling on the concerned private sector companies to investigate compliance with the controls and directives included in the decision to raise the percentage of citizens working in the private sector. To activate its role as a key partner in developing the labor market and economic development.