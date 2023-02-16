In the rain showers predicted for today, Sahara sand may fall again. Sahara sand is one of the major threats to your car and car paint. It can abrade, burn in and clog your pollen filter. So it has to go, but in the right way.

The yellow-coloured, fine grains of sand on your car roof mean an acute danger for your car paint. This layer should be removed as soon as possible to avoid scratches and burnt-in spots. But how? In any case, what you should not do is wipe the sand off your car with a dry cloth. That only causes scratches, because the grains of sand, which vary in size from 0.1 to 10 micrometres, have the same effect as sandpaper. The reason you can't simply wait for the next 'clean' rain shower to remove the grains of sand is that the dust doesn't just go off. In addition, the sun can cause the granules – just like dead flies – to burn into the paint. Remove the sand with plenty of water. Rinse the car quickly with a garden hose, or – even better – spray it with a high-pressure sprayer, at home or in a wash box.

Between 600 and 800 liters of water

You can then wash the car, after which you open all the doors, the hood, the tank flap and the tailgate. Undoubtedly, sand has also collected here. These granules can be removed with a wet cloth. Tip: put the car in the wax: that layer ensures that your paint is better protected against scratches with the next load of sand.

However, the easiest and fastest is to go to a car wash. The car is treated with between 600 and 800 liters of water, so you can be sure that no grains of sand remain behind. To begin with, the car is soaked with shampoo that absorbs the dirt. This is sprayed off the car with high-pressure sprayers, after which brushes with water remove the soap residue from the car. These brushes are made of textile at practically all car washes and work safely.

Pollen filter

The dust can also get into the car. Before you remove it with a vacuum cleaner and damp cloth, it is best to first set the ventilation to the highest position to blow all the grains out of the ventilation channels. Sahara sand also ends up in your car’s pollen filter. Therefore, this is a good opportunity to replace it. Preferably opt for an active carbon filter if possible. This not only stops Sahara sand and pollen, but also prevents exhaust fumes from entering the interior.

Would you still like to wash your car by hand after a rain shower with Sahara sand? click here for a comprehensive step-by-step plan Car week.





