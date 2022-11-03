One of the shows that has generated the most fan base is The Sandman, series of Netflix which premiered this year, and despite having great quality, it was mentioned that there would not be a second season. However, a ray of hope fell on the fans, since apparently a new wave of chapters would already be confirmed for the future.

According to dead line, Netflix has given the green light to the second season of this TV program, which guarantees that the comic of DC will continue with more stories to tell the most fans. The official account of Twitter of DC accidentally leaked the revamp before it was removed, so many have been happy to have the characters back.

Here’s what the since-deleted post said:

The dream continues. @Netflix_Sandman will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel to explore even more Endless stories.

the Sandman premiered on August 5, 2022 and was praised for a good adaptation of the comic series of Neil Gaman what follows Dreama divine personification who rules the dreams of people in a realm called dreaming. Most of the public are fans of the original work, who mention that they were quite faithful to the origin.

Remember that the first season is now available on Netflix.

Via: IGN

Publisher’s note: With this news we can put Netflix on a scale with fans, as some will love them for renewing a second season of The Sandman, but others hate them for Cavill’s departure from The Witcher.