The Sandman, the famous graphic novel by Neil gaiman, will be brought to the small screen thanks to Netflix. To the joy of fans, the production promises to be faithful to the original work and has already shared its full cast along with their respective characters.

One of the big surprises was Gwendoline christie, who will play Lucifer Morningstar on the series. Quickly, social media was filled with fans asking why they didn’t sign Tom Ellis for the role. The insistence was so great that Gaiman himself decided to talk about the creative decision.

On Tumblr, the author went into details about the casting and explained if this meant that the two shows would never connect in a crossover, as they are both produced by Netflix:

“Lucifer’s theology and cosmogony is a long way from Sandman. It is inspired by the comics, but you cannot easily update the version to go back, if you understand what I mean. It seemed easier and more fun that the new version is, well, much closer to the one seen in Sandman ”, were his words.

After these statements, several fans were disappointed by the lost crossing. As a consolation prize, between Lucifer and The Sandman They’ll have at least two particularly interesting demons to enjoy in the coming months via Netflix.

Who is Lucifer Morningstar?

Lucifer is conceived by God as one of his archangels, who is in charge of other lesser angels. Unfortunately, his pride leads him to lead a great rebellion against God. When this fails, he is expelled from heaven along with the rest of the rebellious angels. Thus he ends up becoming a demon in hell.

When Neil gaiman The Sandman ended, many of the characters and stories continued through other titles. One of these was Lucifer Morningstar, who abandons his diabolical duties in Hell for a new life on Earth.