The August 5, 2022 has finally been added The Sandman to the catalog of Netflixthe series, based on the comic book saga of the same name A.D written by Neil Gaiman, was immediately a huge success; you know, every time something attracts the attention of the general public it also becomes the subject of numerous questions by the most curious spectators; it is also the case of The Sandman which, due to its particular shootings “Dreamlike” he received numerous questions between those who wondered why this choice was made and those who actually thought it was a mistake.

The question plagued fans from the very first trailers where the footage already looked quite surreal. Fortunately, Netflix’s response was not long in coming; in fact, the US company did not take long to remove all doubts through a spokesperson who states that it is all a creative choice: photography of the episodes, edited by Will Baldy, Sam Heasman And George Steelis therefore managed in such a way that one feels one hundred percent immersed in a dream.

The protagonist of Neil Gaiman’s work is indeed his own Dream, the anthropomorphic personification of dreams that reigns over these. It is one of seven Eternals, entities that in the DC comic universe embody and regulate various aspects of human existence. The first season of the brand new Netflix series has left most of its viewers speechless and now we just have to wait as Netflix and Gaiman decide to manage the future of the work.