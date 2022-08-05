The Sandmanthe new Netflix TV series based on the famous graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, è available from today also in Italy, with the 10 episodes that make up the first season all visible in binge watching and also welcomed by good grades as for the first reviews.

After watching the video that reveals the differences between the TV series and the comic, you can head directly to Netflix to start watching this interesting TV adaptation of one of the graphic novel most significant of the 90s.

The Sandman, an image from the Netflix TV series

Despite the many fears about the reinterpretation of the source material, it seems that the TV series has turned out quite well.

This at least to look at the ratings on Rotten Tomatoeswhere The Sandman is a “certified fresh” with 89% of votes for the average “tomatometer” of the critics and 91% from the public, so we are on levels well above the average reached at the moment on Metacritic.

We had also seen the official trailer for the Netflix series at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, but now everything is ready to begin the real vision. Curated directly by Neil Gaiman, along with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, the first season follows the first volumes of the graphic novel and sees Morpheus trying to recapture and reassemble his kingdom, The Dream, after being a prisoner for years. Tom Sturridge plays the protagonist, with Gwendoline Christie in the role of Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook in that of the Corinthian and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the role of Death, among others.