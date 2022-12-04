After months of doubt and speculation, Netflix has given the green light for production on the second season of The Sandman. Following this confirmation the creator of the series Neil Gaimanduring a Netflix panel at CCXP Brazilteased fans about the debut of new members of the Eternalsincluded Delirium.

Neil Gaiman was not physically present during the aforementioned event but greeted fans via a video. During this video he revealed that in the second season of The Sandman the aforementioned Delirium will make its debut:

Hello Brazil. I would be there. I love Brazil so much. We have some things coming for you in Season 2. There will be new Eternals members arriving, including the youngest member. Don’t tell anyone, but it’s Delirium.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, in recent weeks Netflix has officially announced that the second season of The Sandman will happen. That announcement comes after months of rumors involving Netflix intending to cancel the series after just one season.

The announcement came exactly one month ago via the official social profiles of The Sandman with a short teaser trailer accompanied by the phrase “The dream continues”. In addition to this, however, nothing has yet been revealed regarding new entries in the cast and the launch window.