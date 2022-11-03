What so far were only rumors have finally been confirmed, and will be enjoyed by all fans of the works of Neil Gaiman (comics and more) and subscribers Netflix who liked the series: The Sandman it has been renovated for one second season.

Not even the time of the official, which the author has expressed on social networks expressing his gratitude to the fans who have appreciated the series, and above all the happiness of being able and together with Warner Bros. to continue to tell new stories of Morpheus.

I am proud and happy to say that together with Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg and David Goyer I will propose new stories of The Sandman. There are some incredible stories of Morpheus that have not yet been told. No one can be happier with this news than the cast and crew of The Sandman, they are real fans! There are stories yet to be told, with Lucifer awaiting Morpheus’ return to Hell.

The announcement was made on social media with a short teaser trailer, accompanied by the phrase “The dream continues”, and the following text:

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix Says @neilhimself: “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell ” pic.twitter.com/WKiWp7IDkk – The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) November 3, 2022

We look forward to finding out some details about the filming, hoping to learn soon when the new season will be available on the digital platform.