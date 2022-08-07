“The Sandman” has become Netflix’s new hit. The series that adapts the DC comics written by Neil Gaiman is giving a lot to talk about, especially its characters. And it is that beyond the gender change of Johanna Constantine, some fans would be surprised to learn that none other than Mark Hamill, the legend of “Star Wars”, had a special participation in this gloomy story.

August has arrived and the streaming war is already raging. In the midst of this digital battle, Tom Sturridge, the actor who brings Sueño to life, the protagonist of this new story of the red N, has arrived on the platform.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Sandman” and Johanna Constantine: Did John change genres for Netflix? creator explains

The Sandman in the series. Photo: Netflix

Mark Hamill in “The Sandman”

Despite having caused a lot of controversy even before its premiere, on social networks you can already see the great positive reaction that the show has had with its first 10 episodes. However, something that many fans have overlooked is that Luke Skywalker himself appeared in the series.

Mark Hamill, who in addition to being the protagonist of “Star Wars” has also been the voice of animated characters such as Joker and Hobgoblin, lent his talent again for none other than Mervyn Pumpkinheadwho you may remember for his characteristic pumpkin head.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Sandman”: why the terrifying look of Sueño was modified for the series?

He appears in episode 7 of this first season and works in the Dream World as the person in charge of the construction, maintenance and destruction of structures that make up said place. He is also known to be a bit of a prankster, something that Hamill has had to take care of with his acclaimed vocal technique.

Mervyn Pumpkinhead in “The Sandman” comics. Photo: Screenrant

It is not yet known if this character will appear again or if there will be a second season, but for those who know Mark, this is a collaboration that does not disappoint.