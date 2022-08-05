With The Sandman, fans are introduced to a dark, engaging, fascinating world. They approach the Neil Gaiman comic series.

The Sandman is a 2022 US television series created by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, based on the DC Comics comic of the same name.

But there are many characters to watch out for on the show, some of whom are known as a group of named siblings The Endless.

Morpheus, or Dream as he is often called, he is the main Endless that we follow on the show as he is the lead character “Sandman”. But Dream has many siblings, including Despair, Desire, Death, and others.

Many are introduced to the show in the first season, but there are many more that we don’t meet in the opening 10 episodes.

The concept of Endless is difficult to explain, but it is essentially the anthropomorphic embodiments of certain forces in the natural universe, things like Death and Desire, which are real things, things that mortals feel.

There are seven brothers and all begin, in the original language, with the letter “D”. I am Dream, Destiny, Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair and Delirium. The Endless are the children of the cosmic entities Night and Time.