In correlation with the character conceived by Neil Gaiman in his comics, Morpheus, personification of dreams and protagonist of the series The Sandmancoming out on Netflix, seems to be one of the most loved personalities of all time.

One wonders, however, if the characters and the setting have more or less remained faithful to the original work. And it is also interesting to discover how detached he actually is. All this can be seen through an official video released on YouTube from Netflix Italy.

A new, boundless and incredible world awaits us at the closing of the eyelids, the so-called “Kingdom of Dreams”, where its lord, Sandman (Tom Sturridge) shapes and shapes our innermost fears and fantasies.

However, a peace reigns that finds no meaning: Dream is captured and held captive for a century, his absence leaves the kingdom in a disastrous turmoil. He must restore order and, therefore, traverse universes and timelines to correct the errors made in his existence.

He will have to find old friends, old enemies and new entities, be they cosmic or human.

Based on the beloved DC Comics comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a rich mix of myth and fantasy full of interesting characters beyond all limits, following the adventures of Dream over the course of ten epic chapters.

At the same time, always on Gamelegends, it is possible to read the review and opinion on the series in question.

But not only that, it is also possible to receive additional information on Endless (Sogno and his brothers): at this link the news that talks about it.