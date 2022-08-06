“The Sandman” is the new Netflix series, based on the comic book series of the same name by author Neil Gaiman. After going through more than one development snag over the years, including the making of a potential movie, it was decided to change focus and give it a longer-form television series. Streaming ordered the show in June 2019.

The story follows Morpheusalso know as Sleep either Sandman. He is the king of a kingdom called Dreaming and belongs to a family known as the Endless, made up of seven powerful cosmic entities.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie in “La inheritance de Flora”: his posthumous film about the life of Flora Tristán

They are joined by more people, such as Lucifer and others who are part of this popular comic. Here, some that you should recognize:

Cain and Aberl from “The Sandman”. Photo: Netflix

They are dreams that give life to biblical characters whose story bears the same name. The first victim and the first murderer, residents and loyal individuals of the realm of dreams. His personality is very different from what is known.

Johanna Constantine in “The Sandman”. Photo: Netflix

A name known to many. Giving life to John Constantine in 2015, Keanu Reeves had one of the most popular versions of this character. In “The Sandman”, the story introduces us to Johanna Constantine, a strong, brilliant, but treacherous sorceress. It is known that she, like her ancestors, is in charge of Dream’s work in the mortal world.

YOU CAN SEE: Armando and Michelle from “Betty, the ugly” were a couple: series in which they ‘forgot’ Beatriz

Lucifer in “The Sandman”. Photo: Netflix

The sovereign of hell is elegant, beautiful and cunning. She has reigned for over 10 billion years and within that time she began her rivalry with Sueño.

All three in “The Sandman.” Photo: Netflix

The three are the maiden, the mother and the widow. The character is inspired by the Greek myth of the triple goddess. She is a deity that can take various forms, even swapping positions between themselves.