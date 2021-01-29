The sandman, the graphic novel of Neil gaiman, marked a before and after in the world of comics. After Netflix announced the live action series of the legendary work, the creator announced that, to the joy of all fans, it will be a faithful adaptation.

What few expected was that the story takes place in the present day. The first 10 episodes will cover the first two sagas of the graphic novel: Preludes and Nocturns, and The Dollhouse. As for the mysterious cast, Gaiman has already revealed the members.

Tom Sturridge – Dream

Known as Morpheus, the incarnation of Dream lives in his mutable realm filled with creatures independent of himself. He looks like a tall, thin, pale man with dark eyes, but with points of light in their center.

Gwendoline Christie – Lucifer, King of the Underworld

Lucifer is conceived by God as one of his archangels, who is in charge of other lesser angels. Unfortunately, his pride leads him to lead a great rebellion against God. When this fails, he is expelled from heaven along with the rest of the rebellious angels. Thus he ends up becoming a demon in hell.

Viviene Acheampong – Lucienne

In the comic, he is Sueño’s librarian and the head of it when Morpheus is busy. It was not originally created by Neil Gaiman and belonged to Tales of the ghost house (DC) in the 1970s.

Boyd Holbrook – The Corinthian

The Corinthian is a nightmare created by Sueño, who then destroys it for turning rogue and not complying with its original design. Later it is recreated with some changes, although the exact nature of these is not explicit.

Charles Dance – Roderick Burgess

Roderick Burgess is the Supreme Wizard of the Order of Ancient Mysteries, in Wych Cross (Sussex). In 1916, he attempted to capture Death, but instead caught Dream (Morpheus) when he returns after a significant event, away from Earth.

By last, Asim Chaudhry and Snjeey Bhaskar They will be in charge of giving life to Abel and Cain, respectively, children of Adam and Eve.