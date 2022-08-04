“The Sandman”, the acclaimed comic by Neil Gaiman, is the new adaptation in which Netflix He has pinned his hopes. Expectations are high, so even the writer has come on board as a producer and creative consultant.

As is known, comics marked a before and after in the world of cartoons. For this reason, the series is expected to have an impact that is at least significant with its premiere on August 5.

Release date and time according to my country

Nicaragua: 1.00 a.m.

Honduras: 1.00 a.m.

El Salvador: 1.00 a.m.

Costa Rica: 1.00 a.m.

Guatemala: 1.00 a.m.

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Peru: 2.00 a.m.

Panama: 2:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3.00 a.m.

Bolivia: 3.00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 a.m.

Argentina: 4:00 a.m.

Chile: 4.00 a.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 a.m.

Brazil: 4.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

What is “The Sandman” about?

“After years of seclusion, the Dream King embarks on a journey across worlds to take back what was stolen from him and restore his power,” reads the official synopsis for the show on Netflix.

The author is fully committed to the adaptation of his work. Photo: composition / Netflix

Official cast: what comic characters will we see?

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

Vivienne Achempong as Lucien

Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian

Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess

Asim Chaudhry as Abel

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain

Jena Coleman as Jhoanana Constantine

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Joely Richardson Ethel Cripps.

What comic inspired the Netflix series?

The 10 episodes of “The Sandman” will adapt the first two sagas of the graphic novel: “Preludes and Nocturnes” Y “The doll house”.

About the adaptation of these stories, the author Neil Gaiman was very satisfied with the result.

“You needed a world where long-form storytelling was an advantage rather than a disadvantage. And the fact that we have 75 issues of Sandman, essentially 13 entire books of material, is a good thing,” he told ComicBook.

How many chapters will it have?

The first season of “The Sandman” will have a total of 11 episodes. At the moment the titles of the same ones that could have given us clues about how the plot would develop are unknown.

official trailer

Will there be a second season?

At the moment there is no information about the development of a second season. Everything will depend on the success of the premiere of “The Sandman” tomorrow.