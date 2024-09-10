In Latin America we met the movie The Sandlot like The Summer Gang because it was repeated a good number of times on open television channels and in some way it was how many people met James Earl Jones.

Perhaps James Earl Jones’s involvement is not that big in The Sandlotbut it is key to resolving the plot of the film and in a very emotional way, since the summer gang is known for how the subject of baseball was handled in a much simpler era than the one we know now.

For those who don’t remember, The Sandlot It is a film that was released in 1993 and tells the story of a group of children who spend the summer in 1962. One of those kids has just moved and is the new kid who has no friends, much less is he someone “cool”.

Source: 20th Century Fox

At one point, in an attempt to please his new friends, he puts out a ball to play that is signed by Babe Ruth and belongs to his stepfather. Trying to retrieve said collector’s item from the field, which is guarded by a huge dog, is the task at hand.

James Earl Jones and his emotional participation in The Sandlot

The way James Earl Jones participates in The Sandlot It’s very simple. He is the owner of the dog that ruins the ball signed by Babe Ruth, but he is also a retired baseball player who knew those legendary New York Yankees.

Source: 20th Century Fox

James Earl Jones plays Mr. Mertle, who is blind and lives alone. In exchange for replacing the signed ball, he asks the boys who trespassed on his yard without his permission to visit him and talk about the “King of Sports.”

This was one of many roles this actor had throughout an iconic career: He was in The Simpsons, Star Wars specials, video games like Command and Conquer: Tiberian Sun, Law and Order and much more.

What other movie do you remember James Earl Jones from?