The decentralized metaverse of The Sandbox launched a series of initiatives in support of the Ukrainian people after the outbreak of the conflict with Russia. Among others, the donation to Unicef ​​of 100 thousand Sand, the cryptocurrency that owns the metaverse, equal to 300 thousand euros at the time of the transfer. This donation together with others has contributed to some of the many activities that Unicef ​​is carrying out in the country and which we mention below: supply of drinking water to almost 300 thousand people and 14.25 tons of chlorine for purification in conflict areas, delivery of medical supplies to 49 hospitals serving 820,000 people, distribution of 1,000 tons of emergency supplies including medical kits, water purification kits, school supplies, masks, winter clothing, etc.

The Sandbox then put 10,000 NFTs of the Ukrainian flag up for sale on the web portal Mauerat a cost of $ 100 for each single copy. All proceeds will go to charities controlled by Mauer’s Ukrainian employees to ensure the initiative’s maximum impact. In addition to that The Sandbox will donate as much as generated by the same sales. Furthermore, an NFT called Union for Peace created by French artist Okiti’x using VoxEdit software was auctioned on OpenSea. The proceeds are intended for Unicef ​​to support its action in favor of children affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. From 27 April it is available on the marketplace of The Sandbox a collection of NFTs entitled Ukraine 24.02.2022. The available work created by the Ukrainian voxel artist, Ilya, is a representation of peace, independence but also civil resistance and is available in 200 copies, sold at 15 Sand each. All revenue generated from the sale will go to charities supporting the victims of the war in Ukraine.