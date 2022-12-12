The decentralized virtual world The Sandbox has announced that Playboy will celebrate the 69th anniversary of its brand in the metaverse through a new experience available from December 12 until December 19. During the celebration Playboy and The Sandbox will make available a collection of NFTs that trace the history of the brand. Beginning with the magazine’s April 1956 cover, voxelized collectibles will cover the past, present and future of Playboy. The experience will also offer opportunities for players to be rewarded with play-to-earn mechanisms: players who complete at least one mission within the experience will also receive an in-game digital collectible for Playboy’s 69th birthday. The Playboy 69th Birthday Experience in The Sandbox will take place December 12-19, 2022 and it will be accessible free of charge and for everyone. “We are thrilled to unveil the first experience we are building with Playboy in the metaverse,” says Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “This will give our community an opportunity to take a look at what this legendary and iconic brand is building on its LAND.”