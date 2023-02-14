The decentralized metaverse The Sandbox today announces the opening of Voxel Madness, a new district of over 481 Land and 12 Estates (larger plots of Land), i.e. zones that can be bought and will remain with the player just like an NFT , where owners will be able to build their own interactive experiences near 11 gaming, entertainment and Web3 brands. The sale of Land in Voxel Madness, which includes brands such as Cut the Rope, Invincible, Dungeon Siege and Habbo, will begin on February 14, 2023 at 4 pm. The Voxel Madness gaming and entertainment themed district will serve as a virtual arcade. The Voxel Madness neighborhood is located east of Ubisoft Land.

The sale will include standard and premium Lands, as well as larger and more exclusive Estates which will be auctioned directly on OpenSea. The Premium Lands located near the brands are sold with digital items. Premium Lands also increase staking rewards and allow owners to use collectibles in the Game Maker online software to create experiences.

Registration for the sale is open to anyone, and is based on the lottery system introduced in December 2022 to ensure a fair buying process. Opportunities to participate in Standard and Premium Land sales will also be granted through the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, which will validate that all participants are individuals with sufficient Sand (at least 1,011 Sand, the in-game currency) on the Polygon network to purchase a Land in your account. Each user can register for the standard or premium land sale, or both. “This new neighborhood allows brands, creators and fans to build the future of digital entertainment, a future based on real ownership,” explains Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “In addition to being a great place to play, the Voxel Madness neighborhood will also be a hub for promoting new forms of interactive entertainment.”