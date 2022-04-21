The band Slipknot has finally revealed what the Knotverse is, the metaverse created in collaboration with The Sandbox. This is the name given to the hub that Slipknot will have within the metaverse, whose task will be to provide fans with experiences related to NFT, video games, music and much more.

As we said Knotverse was born from a partnership between Slipknot and The Sandbox, a platform that allows its users to own resources within a virtual world. Slipknot’s space within the platform will contain more than 20 years of band-related content.

“When I started playing Quake Online in 1999 and Minecraft in 2011, everything was on another level. But at the time, I couldn’t offer visual art to fans – all we could do together was play. But little ideas like that didn’t. They are only possible now, but they barely scratch the surface. We are listening, we are watching and we are going where our fans are taking us. And if they don’t understand or are worried, they need to know that we will help bring our fans with us. ” Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

Slipknot will thus add its name to that of 200 global brands, which have already created partnerships with virtual reality platforms to create their own worlds within the metaverse.

Source: ChaosZine