Al Dhafra Region (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the Sand Show Championship will be launched within the Liwa International Festival, amidst a large presence of professionals of this sport in its various categories, which are the 8-cylinder, 6-cylinder and Hilux categories, and the six-cylinder and Hilux categories will be held on Saturday, then Sunday will be allocated to the eight-cylinder category.

The sandy show was approved within the Liwa Festival seasons ago, after the unparalleled success in this competition and the great demand for participation from professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as professionals in the Emirates. He makes exhibition movements while climbing the hill, so that the competitor’s attempt begins from the moment he crosses the starting line until the finish line, and the distance of the area specified for the show reaches 150 meters at an angle of 50 degrees, and the evaluation method is calculated for each participant from the moment he crossed the starting line, and it is worth noting that the basic movements will be the start, Acceleration, stump, stump strength and control as well as stroke closing and turning around the set point.

The number of cars registered in the championship categories has reached 40 so far, and it is expected to increase before the start of the competition, especially since registration will continue, but with the imposition of certain controls for those who are late in registering via the electronic application.

Each contestant will have the opportunity to make four attempts, and in each attempt the above six elements will be required, with 10 degrees allocated to each of these conditions, and thus 240 degrees for the four attempts is the final and complete mark, which will be the ambition of all participants in the sand show.

The competition is scheduled to start at four o’clock in the evening with the technical examination, which will last for two full hours, then the tournament will start at six o’clock in the evening and continue with all the categories on the show’s agenda.

The Organizing Committee has allocated a distinguished site for the audience present to follow the activities of the sand show, as the championship is expected to witness a large presence of car enthusiasts and fans, and the show, which is one of the main tournaments within the Liwa International Festival.

On the other hand, the camel racing competitions within the activities of the Liwa International Festival recorded an unparalleled success, as it witnessed the launch of sixteen races in the categories of facts and encounters.

In the first half, Abkar Haqaiq, the reel Mahbouba of Mr. Salem Jaber bin Hayay Al-Mansour won the first place, with a time of 3.51 minutes, and in the second half, Al-Qoud Shaheen, by Ahmed Saeed Al Ketbi, won the first place, with a time of 3.46, and in the third round, the reel Nouf by Ammar Saif Al-Maamari ranked first, with a time of 3.46. 3.56 In the fourth round, Al-Qaoud Al-Tayyari by Awad Abdullah Al-Mazrouei managed to achieve first place, and in the fifth round, the reel, Nuzuh, by Ahmed bin Hamel Al-Qubaisi, finished first with a time of 3.47 seconds. 3:47 In the seventh game, the Makarim reel by Saif Hamad Al-Dari was superior at 3:55, and in the eighth game, Al-Qaoud Al-Wahwahi by Nasser Khalfan Al-Mazroui won the first place with a time of 3:51, and in the ninth game, the reel Safah by Muhammad Suwaid Al-Mansouri managed to achieve first place with a time of 3:51. In the tenth round, Saeed Muhammad Al Mazrouei finished first with a time of 3:48, and in the eleventh round, Al Ain’s reel, Obaid Saeed Al Muhairi, won the first place, with a time of 3:54, and in the twelfth round came Al Quod Dhari by Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi in first place. For the first, I excelled in the first place in the thirteenth round, with the reel Huayel by Mohammed Rashid Al Mansouri, at a time of 3:50, and in the fourteenth round, the Northern Quod came first by Muhammad Obaid Ballous, with a time of 3:49, and in the fifteenth round, the reel achieved Samha by Omar Muhammad Al Mansouri, with a time of 3:47. The sixteenth round came first, Al-Quad Al-Malih, by Muhammad Suwaid Al-Mansouri, with a time of 3:50.

The winners were crowned at the end by Bakhit Asheer Al Mazrouei, member of the Liwa Sports Club Board of Directors, and a number of members of the organizing committee for the camel race.

Dazzling offers for Emirates Knights

A squadron of the Emirates Knights flew with dazzling performances in the skies of Mereb yesterday evening, so that the F-16 planes presented the most beautiful air shows for visitors and visitors to the land and Tel Mereb, and the shows continue today and tomorrow at exactly four forty minutes in the afternoon in a beautiful participation of the Emirates Knights through the Liwa International Festival 2023, and through the distinguished performances he performed The Emirates Knights squadron painted the colors of the UAE flag in an exciting and distinctive celebration for the knights.