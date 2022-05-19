The sand in the hole collapsed, burying him alive several meters deep: for Levy Caverley there was nothing to do

A devastating tragedy occurred in the early afternoon of Tuesday May 17 in New Jersey, America. Levy Caverley, a boy of only 18, lost his life while spending a day at the beach with his family. The boy was buried in the hole he was digging with his sister on the beach between East Bonita Way and East Penguin Way, in the town of Toms River.

Even the American people, the day before, so Tuesday 17 May, sadly learned what happened in the State of New Jersey, more precisely in the city of Toms River.

The Caverley family, like many others, had decided to spend a quiet time taking advantage of the good weather day at seaon the beach between East Bonita Way and East Penguin Way.

THE two sons18-year-old Levy and his underage sister, to play and pass time had started dig a deep hole in the sand, which in the early afternoon had reached a considerable depth of about 3 meters. Suddenly, however, the unthinkable happened.

While the two boys continued to dig with the help of two Frisbees, suddenly the sand has given way and fell on them, burying them completely.

The scene took place under the eyes of the boys’ families and many other bathers on the beach. It was they a dig with your bare hands in an extreme attempt to get them out, before the rescuers arrive.

There lass was extracted Viva after a few minutes. Stunned and in difficulty breathing, but out of danger.

While for Levy Caverley, unfortunately, there was no nothing to do. His lifeless body was pulled out of the sand several hours after the collapse.

For the operation, the police officers, those of the coast guard and the fire brigade arrived on the beach with a excavator.