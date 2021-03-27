In the last ten years, the construction boom in Morocco has made some people forget the importance of protecting nature and the environment. Sand, an essential material for the manufacture of concrete, is now subject to extensive illegal extraction to the extent that even entire beaches have disappeared. Thousands of people in the country make their living that way, armed with shovels and accompanied by donkeys loaded with baskets, they remove sand from the beaches every day for six euros a day.

With the increase in construction in Morocco, sand has become a very valuable raw material that little by little begins to disappear from the beaches throughout the country. Being a basic element for the production of concrete, the illegal and unregulated exploitation of sand is a problem that negatively affects the environment and the conservation of natural resources.

Illegal sand trafficking is protected in high places. For geologist Aïcha Benmohammadi, sand is a capital that means a lot of money in all countries. “I believe that sand is a capital, there is a submerged trade that accounts for 55% of the total sand that circulates in Morocco,” says the expert, who also specializes in sand.

But this sand mafia not only affects the environment, it also poses enormous risks in the buildings that use this sand to make their constructions. The concrete that is manufactured with the sand from the beaches should comply with all the safety conditions, but due to the high amounts of sodium it has, its durability is affected, causing oxidation of the structure’s frames, cracks or even collapses. . According to the National Construction Federation, each year there are about 60,000 accidents on construction sites in Morocco, most of them due to collapses in concrete structures.