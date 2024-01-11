Bandai Namco has some interesting releases for this year, since at different conferences we met Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero! and even the unexpected surprise of Little Nightmares 3; These two titles being the most anticipated distributed by the company. However, there is another that has remained in the shadows, even though it comes from a work created neither more nor less than Akira Toriyama.

With this we speak directly of SAND LAND, a manga project launched by the aforementioned author, in which a group of adventurers explore arid lands in order to find many treasures that can lead them directly to infinite wealth. And although it may seem like something new on the part of Toriyamait really is not like that, since it was published since 2000 and is barely getting recognition in this video game and a movie.

Here you can check out the new trailer:

At the end of the video we have something that will finally make fans jump out of their chairs, that is precisely the release date of the April 26 from this same year, with a gameplay that seems refined, since we will use cars and even mechs to meet the objectives that are being asked of us. Added to that is a special collector's edition that will arrive alongside the standard one, so fans of Toriyama They will surely want to get it.

Here is the description of the trailer:

Get ready to go further! The story expands far beyond the sand dunes in the latest trailer. In your search for the Legendary Spring you will be accompanied by the mysterious mechanic Ann, ready to explore more than you expected. Pre-order SAND LAND now and play on April 26, 2024.

Remember that the title will be available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: With the little that has been made known about the game, it is scary that it is going to become some kind of failure, with everything and the name Akira Toriyama on its shoulders. Although well, Dragon Quest also has it and it is not very popular so to speak, not at least in our region.