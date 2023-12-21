Nahuel Guzmán is the favorite villain of Mexican soccer. The Argentine goalkeeper had been the hero of Tigres in the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX until he lost his mind and got himself sent off.
'Patón' received a yellow card in the first added time of the second leg final after angrily complaining to the referee after Julián Quiñones scored.
Just four minutes later, the goalkeeper cut off a dangerous advance by the naturalized Mexican Colombian striker and referee Adonai Escobedo showed him his second yellow card.
The cats, with nine players on the field, could not face the Águilas for the remainder of the match and received two more goals for a final score of 3-0 at the Azteca Stadium.
Due to his expulsion in the grand final and his bad behavior after leaving the field of play and during the celebration ceremony, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation decided to sanction Nahuel Guzmán with a three-game suspension for Clausura 2024.
The commission gave him a one-game suspension for the double warning that resulted in his expulsion and two more for attacking the fair play of the competition.
In this way, Guzmán will not be available for Tigres' visits to Club León (matchday 1) and Atlético de San Luis (matchday 3), as well as their home duel against Chivas de Guadalajara (matchday 2).
The 'Patón' would return for the matchday 4 match against Querétaro, scheduled for January 28.
