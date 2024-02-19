On Saturday night, Blue Cross once again demonstrated that the project Martin Anselmi has solid fundamentals, after defeating Tigers 1-0 on the court Sports City Stadium; However, the result was slightly overshadowed by a fight at the end of the match in which two players ended up being sent off.
While for the cats Eduardo Tercero was the player who was shown the red card, for the Machine the one sent off was the defender Willer Dittaprecisely the same footballer who received an attack from Robert Dante Siboldiwhich was not captured in the first instance.
It was not until the match ended when a video was revealed through social networks in which you can see how the coach of Tigers he kicks the Colombian player; However, the aggression was not identified from the beginning because Siboldi He managed to hide among the cement players.
As if it had not been intentional, Robert Dante Siboldi He tried to hide the attack and managed it successfully, since no one knew at the time who had been the author of the kick. Willer Ditta, even though he almost took down Carlos Rotondi in the process.
After compiling the videos, everything seems to indicate that the Blue Cross will proceed to request a punishment against the Uruguayan coach.
According to different media close to Machinethe material has already been sent to the Disciplinary Commission of the Liga MXwith the aim of investigating the aggression of Robert Dante Siboldi against Willer Ditta.
These types of acts against a footballer could be punished according to the article 23 of the regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), where it is established that the punishment because a coach starts or participates in a fight It is from one to six games. In addition, you could be subject to a fine of up to 2 thousand Measurement and Update Units (UMAs), which in 2024 amounts to more than 200 thousand Mexican pesos.
