The Colombian national teamhas been harmed by the shameful events in the different cities and stadiums to which they have accompanied the team and this has led to sanctions.

According to the criteria of

What happened last Sunday at the stadium Hard Rock Miami prior to the final of the America Cup It is just one more case that has affected the National Team.

It is not new

“The Police of Miami-Dade A total of 27 people were arrested following the chaos and disorder at the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the Copa America final, where hundreds of people without tickets crossed the security fences at the venue,” AFP reported.

He added: “According to the police department on Monday, after the disturbances caused by the “numerous fans” who tried to cross the gates of the stadium, as well as bypassing the security checkpoints, 27 people were arrested and another 55 were evicted from the venue where Argentina was crowned champion after beating Colombia 1-0.”

Colombia will not have a full capacity for the match against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in September in Barranquilla, due to the poor behavior of the fans.

Last January, “the FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the national teams with a partial closure of the field in their next match Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguaydue to incidents in the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches played since last September,” it was said at the time.

Disorder at the entrance to the Hard Rock Stadium for Colombia vs. Argentina. Photo:AFP Share

What happened

In addition, the party was ordered to pay a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs (more than 137 million Colombian pesos) for the same incident.

“The governing body has sanctioned Colombia for delaying the match against Chile and the discriminatory attitude of its fans last September, along with a fine of more than 500 francs (about $2,300,000) for throwing objects and delaying the match against Uruguay in October,” the Commission said.

The Disciplinary Committee also imposed a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs on the Colombian team, subject to compliance with the aforementioned plan within a period of six months.

The stadium has a capacity of 42,700 fans. The 25 percent less is 10,675 seats. That is, the capacity is reduced to 32,025 fans. The economic calculation must be made based on the value of the ticket for the match compared to what it would be in September,” they explained to TIME.