The duel between Tigres and América last weekend has generated many reactions. The Águilas increased the number of consecutive duels in which they have defeated the UANL team and rose places in the general table after their defeat against Pachuca.
This duel, dubbed “the rivalry of the decade” by some commentators, left several postcards. For example, the intense individual duel between Diego Lainez and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez. Other memorable images were the discussion between Lainez himself and André Pierre Gignac after a failed cross from the former American player or when Nahuel Guzmán silenced his fans.
However, the image that has attracted the most attention and has generated the most controversy in recent weeks has been one of the celebrations of America. Through networks, a video was shared in which you can see the celebration of Diego Valdés, azulcremas midfielder, after one of his team’s scores.
In the images you can see how Valdés runs towards the stands of the University Stadium and celebrates effusively and hugs some colleagues.
Due to this situation, which was understood as a provocation of the player to the fans of Tigres, the commentators of the program ‘Las noches del futbol’ ask Liga MX to open an investigation and the disqualification of the player for the National Classic between America and Chivas de Guadalajara.
Some of the commentators of this program reached the point of qualifying Valdés with the adjective “malaleche”. So far, Liga MX has not ruled on this issue and it seems that the celebration of the Chilean player will not have major consequences.
