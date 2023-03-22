Last weekend Henry Martín generated a huge controversy after his celebration before Chivas after scoring the fourth goal. The Mexican emulated one of the mythical celebrations of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, however, this was not the best decision… The América striker himself understood that he failed in his celebration, and has been criticized by all Mexican soccer, even within the directive of the Coapa nest box.
That being the case, at the beginning of the week we informed you in 90min that the people of Liga MX, specifically the disciplinary committee, were considering the possibility of sanctioning the player after breaking the Mexican soccer code of conduct. In this, players are asked not to incite hatred or promote attitudes that challenge rival fans. What was a real option is already a fact, Henry Martín has been fined by the people of Mexican soccer.
As we mentioned to you days ago, the punishment would not go beyond a financial fine, which amounts to 150,000 Mexican pesos, instead, the disciplinarian has issued a notice to the people of the club and to Henry himself, demanding more restraint in his behaviors. As they say, in the event that this situation occurs again, the club will also receive sanctions and these can go from an economic to a sports issue in one fell swoop. In Coapa they had a talk with Martin and the intention is to avoid more controversies of this type.
