The Guarantee College of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) accepted Juventus’ appeal and temporarily revoked the fifteen-point sanction imposed on it on January 20 by the Court of Appeal of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), a body that will have to reassess the case to impose a new sanction.

The decision of the College of Guarantee, an independent body that is the third and last degree of Italian sports justice, is based on the lack of consistency in the motivation for the sanction imposed on ‘Juve’. The black and white club, therefore, adds 59 points in the season and is placed third in the table, in Champions League positions.

The Turin club had been accused in what is known as the capital gains case and together with other clubs, such as Napoli, to increase the market value of the players to generate more income when transferring them, thus achieving unreal capital gains. The tax ruse -used in 22 operations- allowed the club fictitious capital gains in the 20-21 financial year and the 2021 quarterly. In this way, it was able to reduce losses, not recapitalize and, incidentally, reinforce the team with signings such as by Cristiano Ronaldo.

