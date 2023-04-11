A week ago an event occurred in Mexican football that drew attention. the whistling Fernando Hernandez He lost his head and hit the León player Lucas Romero with his knee, in a game on matchday 13 that ended with a 2-2 draw. Now, a similar event occurred in international soccer.
It was last Sunday in the game between Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League where the side Constantine Hatzidakis attacked the footballer andrew robertson at the end of the match which, by the way, also ended with a score of 2-2.
In a video that went viral on social networks, the Liverpool player can be seen coming to claim the standard-bearer, when at that moment he lets out an apparent elbow and hits him in the upper part of the chest and near the neck.
The captain of the team, Jordan Henderson, immediately claimed the fact to the main referee, although ‘the one in black’ decided to ignore it.
So far, it has not been reported how long the standard bearer will be out of activity, although the premier league He has already begun to take action on the matter and Hatzidakis will not be assigned until what happened on the Anfield pitch is clarified.
For his part, the Liverpool coach, Jürgen Klopp, commented that he did not notice the attack and will leave everything to the leaked images. “I know what happened, but I didn’t see it. If it happened, the images will speak for themselves.”he mentioned in an interview.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#sanction #Premier #League #referee #similar #Fernando #Hernández #Liga
Leave a Reply