The mystery is over. It is already known how long Lionel Messi will go without playing after his first expulsion after 753 games as a Barcelona player. Carmen Pérez, president of the Competition Committee and sole judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, determined to set the sanction in two games in accordance with article 132.2.

Beyond the speculation of a much greater punishment, the Argentine will finally be left for only two games without being able to jump onto the field: he will not be able to play against Cornellá in the Copa del Rey or against Elche on matchday 20 of LaLiga.

News in development