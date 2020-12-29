What do you think of the sanction to Cucho Hernández?

It seems unfair and disproportionate to me. The boy at no time was disrespectful. He gave his opinion on a game in which we clearly suffered.

Many losses in defense. What will you do on the right side?

We have considered several possibilities. Tomorrow we will make the most convenient decision for the team. Our obligation to reinvent ourselves due to the numerous casualties of important players and facing one of the best teams in Europe. Atlético has been sitting at the same table as the best in Europe for years.

Has there been a moral rush from the latest results?

Obviously comes in handy. We came from a very bad streak of results and we worked to add. LaLiga is very even and difficult. You can’t relax a bit and very difficult matches come.

Are you optimistic about the return of the public to the stadiums?

I am always optimistic. I hope we can have our fans as soon as possible. With the arrival of the vaccine to see if everything improves and we are giving normality to life. We need it.

Are there any injured?

Mollejo and Poveda are still injured. The rest of the casualties are those of those sanctioned.

Getafe never beat Cholo and there are 17 matches.

This means that Atlético is a great team that since Simeone’s arrival has grown in all the club’s departments. At the sporting level he is in the European elite and fights for all the titles. These numbers do not surprise me because they have been adverse for us, but they show the level of this team with Oblak, the best goalkeeper in the world, Luis Suárez, one of the best scorers in the history of our football, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco, Lemar … A great team.

Is it possible that Kubo signs for Getafe?

Right now we are focused on our team and Kubo is a Villarreal player. We only think about the game against Atlético. The team is depleted, but will go out to compete and make a good result.

How can it affect the departure of Diego Costa?

Atlético de Madrid has a tremendous squad. They are personal reasons. It is an important loss for Atleti and for our football.

Is Atleti one of the favorites to win LaLiga?

I do not know. It is a magnificent team with a great coach and a great fans. It is among the best in the world and therefore can aspire to anything.

Has Atlético grown so much?

It has done so on a structural and sporting level. Its squad has been improving in number of players and in quality. With the great work of their coach right now they are the fittest team in the championship. Except for the game against Real Madrid that was beaten, he has always been at a high level with a lot of balance.

How do you see having to play at these parties?

We get used to everything. It had never been played, but we understand it as professionals. With this pandemic, many things have changed and we must adapt. We would have liked to have a few days of disconnection. Football does not stop. The desire is to return to normality.

Look askance at the tight schedule ahead.

When you are in a situation like ours with cash problems, this is exacerbated. There is a risk in players who have to play many minutes. It must be faced with professionalism.

What would you erase from this year?

Unfortunately we are still immersed in a pandemic. We did not expect in March to have to live a situation like this. A hug for so many people who have suffered and are having such a bad time. We will recover our energy and everything will return to normal.