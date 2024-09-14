Long-awaited second chapter of The Sancho casetitled The crime. If the first chapter mainly featured the testimony of Rodolfo Sancho, in this installment the media reconstruction of the crime and the visions of the surgeon Edwin Arrieta’s entourage have taken precedence. Although it is a crime that all Spaniards have followed and that last year was heard commented on wherever you were (the swimming pool, the hospital, the supermarket, the hairdresser’s, the train station), the intoxication and whitewashing of certain television programs was such that it could have made anyone with a little bit of memory doubt.

Ramón Abarca (Director of Asia-Pacific for the Efe agency) is the voice that guides us through most of the chapter, in an aseptic and direct way, something to be thankful for in a case in which, inexplicably, more condolences have been expressed to the perpetrator than to the victim’s family. Ramón Abarca recounts those hours between the appearance of a human pelvis in the Koh Phanghan landfill, the arrest of Daniel Sancho and the shockwave of the news. Sancho, who the Thai press knows as El Chef Bronchalo (some job had to be attributed to him, I suppose), is left naked when the victims appear on screen. whatsapps that Daniel himself sent to that man who, according to him, was not his partner. “Chiqui, I have to love you a lot to make this journey.” The typical phrase that is sent to a stalker that you want to get out of sight.

Rodolfo Sancho appears very little in this chapter, which is to his advantage, because the less Rodolfo opens his mouth, the better. I transcribe his most lucid statements: “Those of us who are fathers know the difference between being a father and not being a father. And it is very easy to criticize if you are not a father. What do you know, what do you know about what it feels like to be a father. In the end, the important thing is to try to be true to yourself.” Statements from a footballer for a bloody crime. After the actor’s almost tongue-twister, the documentary cuts to the island of Koh Phangham and the atmosphere of the full moon party. The reconstruction begins. And it happens as always that, in a crime in which there is media intoxication, the events are put in order: there is no going back.

Rodolfo Sancho talks about his son in Max’s docuseries.

The direction of the documentary is aseptic. I don’t know if this is something that is intended, or if all those involved move in open spaces, but the feeling it provokes is one of distance. I will use an example that is distant in time and in matter: Crumbby Terry Zwigoff, from 1991. Robert Crumb, a cartoonist and collector of slate records, speaks in front of the camera with his two brothers. One of them tells how he sexually assaulted a girl. The matter did not go any further, but it is still a criminal and morally reprehensible act. The camera is close to him. He remembers it with his brothers. There is no ethical judgment, and even some compassion is given to this idiot who ended up committing suicide a year after filming. This way of making documentaries is almost lost, and it certainly has no place on the platforms (unfortunately). The prophylactic narration chosen for this criminal case (Sancho’s, of course) leaves me with something to be desired. It is planned almost like those instant movies from the eighties, although with a careful and professional staging (it is not the craft that I question).

When the years go by I would like to see another documentary that flew more freely, that did not have the burden of Rodolfo Sancho’s approval, that explained things coldly and from a distance. I do not want to criticize the work done. It is simply the way of approaching things that is in the majors (Warner in this case) and on the platforms (Max). We appreciate the work of documentation using shots and moments that we have not seen before on television (we always see the same ones, over and over again), but this second chapter feels like too little right after the resolution of the case is known, and it seems that they have been waiting for the judge’s decision to make the final edit, and thus opt for one content or another. What is very clear to us is that we are facing a crime of posh people, and as such, it has its own rules, those of people who believe themselves above the rest.

However, the cliffhanger (completely narrative, nothing documentary) is very good: Carlos García Montes, dressed —despite his age— as in a fantasy from the series Elitetelling what he told Daniel Sancho he had to say. Rodolfo Sancho was left speechless when asked why his son didn’t buy food if the armory he bought was for cooking. This chapter is interesting to watch, but it lacks the perspective of time, and that, obviously, was not going to happen. Let’s wait for the next one.