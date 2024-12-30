Once again, Madrid is preparing to say goodbye to the year with the traditional San Silvestre Vallecana. This event, which is celebrated every December 31, brings together thousands of running fans and elite athletes, turning the Spanish capital into the epicenter of sport and the celebration. With a 10-kilometer route and different modalities, the test offers a unique experience for runners and spectators.

Departure times and waves

To guarantee better organization and comfort, the 2025 edition maintains the wave departure system. This year, the schedules will be as follows:

16:50: Handbike and athletics chair participants.

Handbike and athletics chair participants. 17:00: Runners with an accredited record of less than 50 minutes (maximum 8,000 participants).

Runners with an accredited record of less than 50 minutes (maximum 8,000 participants). 17:15: Runners with marks between 50 and 60 minutes (maximum 8,000 participants).

Runners with marks between 50 and 60 minutes (maximum 8,000 participants). 17:35, 17:55 and 18:20: Runners without an accredited mark or with times greater than 60 minutes (maximum 8,000 participants per round).

Runners without an accredited mark or with times greater than 60 minutes (maximum 8,000 participants per round). 19:55: International race for elite athletes.

Race route

The layout of the San Silvestre Vallecana 2025 tours some of the most emblematic places in Madrid. The start will be located on Concha Espina Street, corner of Plaza Sagrados Corazones, and the finish line will be on Candilejas Street, near the Vallecas Stadium. The tour includes:

Concha Espina (Sacred Hearts Square)

Serrano, Argentine Republic

Alcalá Gate

Cibeles Square

Paseo del Prado, Neptuno, Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo

City of Barcelona

Albufera, Sierra del Cadí

Carlos Martin Alvarez

Martínez de la Riva

Footlights (corner of Tiempos Modernos street)

Street closures and recommendations

As usual, the event will involve traffic closures in and around the aforementioned streets. HE recommends drivers plan alternative routes and, as far as possible, use public transportation. In addition, the organizers urge spectators to enjoy the event while respecting safety instructions and to cheer on the participants from the permitted points.

A sporting event to say goodbye to the year

The San Silvestre Vallecana It’s not just a competition; It is a festival that unites sport, fun and tradition. Whether participating in the popular race or cheering from the sidewalks, this event has established itself as one of the most special ways to close the year in Madrid.