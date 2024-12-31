12/31/2025



Updated at 6:10 p.m.





Every December 31, Madrid becomes the scene of the most crowded race in Spain: the San Silvestre Vallecana. This event, recognized as one of the few 10 kilometer events in the world with the distinction of the IAAF Gold Race Running Label, combines the passion for the sport with the festive spirit, offering a unique way to say goodbye to the year for both runners as for the spectators.

With a 10-kilometer route, the San Silvestre Vallecana has two categories: a popular edition, where the joy and creativity of the participants reign, many of whom run in costume, providing an air of celebration and color; and an international competition that brings together outstanding elite athletes, providing unforgettable moments for athletics fans.