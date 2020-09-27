José Luis Rebordinos has a mischievous smile. “Well, it is a correct edition, marked by the pandemic, half the number of guests, 159 screenings and 65 fewer films, strict sanitary protocols, and yet we have made a very good official section,” says the director of Zinemaldia. In other years, the San Sebastián festival has been haunted by the stigma of little glamor, and one day after starting its 68th edition Rebordinos announces that Johnny Depp will finally approach, as producer of the documentary about Shane MacGowan, the leader of The Pogues, and Matt Dillon, as director of another film of the same genre: The great Fellove, dedicated to the Cuban musician Francisco Fellove. Together with Elena Anaya and Gina Gershon, protagonists of the opening film, The Rifkin festival, Woody Allen’s song of love from San Sebastian, the presence of Viggo Mortensen to collect his Donostia Award on Thursday 24, and the appearance of most of the star system Spanish, there will be no complaints about the lack of familiar faces.

However, the event is marked by two other events: the pandemic will occupy only 40% of the seats at the Kursaal, the main venue of the festival, and from 50% to 60% of the rest of the rooms, and has reduced to a minimum the presence of international visitors (until weeks ago there were still hopes that their films would be presented by Allen, the Danish Thomas Vinterberg accompanied by his protagonist, Mads Mikkelsen, to Druk, and the Japanese Naomi Kawase, with True Mothers; today the Frenchman François Ozon has taken off the hook). And then there is the premiere of Homeland: the city has been taken over by the HBO series that takes place – and has been shot – in these same streets: a quadruple fence at the Kursaal gate, a façade canvas one block from the Victoria Eugenia theater that covers an entire building with the now famous “equidistant” poster, an exhibition of artistic umbrellas next to the María Cristina hotel … “It is the paradigm shift,” remarks Rebordinos, who predicts that it will not be long before a series enters an official competition. “I considered opening the debate on whether we included Riot gear, Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peña, in that dispute ”. In the end, both Riot gear how Homeland, by Aitor Gabilondo, and We Are Who We Are, by Luca Guadagnino – who chairs the jury – will be seen in the official section, although as special screenings. And last year’s eye-catching quadruple billboard was filled with … Netflix.

In health security the organization does not want there to be doubts. “We have had to redesign up to 80 workspaces with entry and exit flows: movie theaters, offices for journalists … and we did it in a health project for the Basque Government with its corresponding plans and 200 sheets of instructions”, shells Rebordinos. “Oh, and 18 different protocols that list how to act with everyone related to the festival. We have worked with an architectural firm that has experts in covid-19, and one of the contest’s deputy directors leads that effort. From there, with our prudence and prepared plans, we will face whatever comes. ” He expects the public to enter and leave the rooms “respecting the instructions”, hence the sessions start at 8.30 in the morning: the time between screenings is increased for the cleaning of the rooms. They lived the greatest fear in April, when the decision was made to cancel or go ahead: “The mayor, Eneko Goia, supported us and the other cultural events in the city.” In the Basque Country, these days, 156 new cases are being counted for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The shadow of Cannes, on this occasion, benefits San Sebastián. “That a festival like this is not held is a disaster: even for us, because the industry has not gained momentum, it has not enjoyed its platform,” says the director. “But it is true that we have inherited 16 films with the Cannes seal with six of them in the official section, and they have opened up many possibilities for us.” How to have Vinterberg, Kawase, Ozon, the Lithuanian Sharunas Bartas or The oblivion that we will be by Fernando Trueba, who will close the festival on Saturday 28. What has San Sebastián lost with the pandemic? Latin American cinema, reduced to a handful of titles. “It is painful. Even some Spanish film has not arrived in time. I understand that there are festivals on-line, but the greats cannot reduce ourselves to a platform: we are a meeting point for the industry and the artists. “And he continues:” Woody Allen warned that his film would only be released if it was screened before physical spectators. We want people to see the films in theaters: of 105,000 tickets in 2019 we have fallen to 40,000, which are almost sold out. Only at the box office and sponsors we have lost 1.5 million euros in revenue. We minimize expenses, and in the end there will be a deficit of zero to 100,000 euros. Of course, there will be events on-line, like those of industry ”.

The state of alarm has brought the great festivals of the world closer together: tomorrow, Friday, he will appear on stage during the inauguration Rebordinos together with Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of Cannes, repeating the image of unity that eight of those contests already offered a week ago in Venice . In order not to like appearing, the person in charge of the Zinemaldia will appear twice: at that moment and in a cameo in The Rifkin festival, since Allen’s new comedy takes place during the San Sebastian festival. “They accuse this city of looking at its navel a lot,” jokes Rebordinos. “This year it will be true.”