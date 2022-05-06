Guadalajara Jalisco. – Keep going the fun in the so-called “Cantina grande de México”the National Fair of San Marcos in Aguascalientes, where more than ever the taste for the verbena will be felt, after that from five in the afternoon this Friday the El Recodo Band of Mr. Cruz Lizárraga be present in the Forum of the Stars.

the band of MazatlanSinaloa, will be present in the afternoon to make people happy with their current and past successes, putting the flavor of banda and tambora, in the forum that has featured international stars and they are no exception.

Another day of fun, another day of celebration, another day of having a good time at the San Marcos National Fair and what better than with the best artists, that is why here we we leave the billboard of the best in the April verbena.

Now we begin with the Forum of the Lake where the Hidrocálidos of “Arubba“that will make us dance with all the Cuban rhythm at 7:00 p.m.

Then we move to the Foro de las Estrellas where the mother of all bands, “Banda El Recodo” will be presented from Mazatlán, Sinaloa ñ at 5:00 p.m.

we go to the San Marcos BullringThe old square as it is known to witness the Novillada de Triunfadores at 7:00 p.m.

Then a few steps away is the Carranza Cultural Corridor where the flamenco of “Poeta” will be at 8:00 p.m. And then at 9:00 p.m. we delight in

“Flemish Spell”

And to end the day we go to Palenque de la Feria to listen, sing and dance with the Mexican pop rock band “Matute” at 11:00 p.m.

There is something for all tastes and all flavors, so don’t play hard to get and let’s go to the San Marcos Fair.

Delays with Nicky Jam cause discomfort in attendees

On the other hand, this Thursday the reggaeton player from Puerto Rico, Nicky Jam, was presented, who was the first in all these days of the fair that was delayed, so unlike other dates when the Foro de las Estrellas opens to als five in the afternoon, it opened at nine at night, causing annoyance.