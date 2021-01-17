Reproaches. Abuse. Hot weather. A hand that flies. Tumult. Fights A technical director who resigns. The Romero brothers who are separated from the rest of the campus. Altered spirits. Defeat. Disappointment. Fights. And the feeling that the conflict reached its breaking point. This is how the San Lorenzo campus went on vacation. That photo, the one of the visiting dressing room on fire after the defeat suffered by Banfield in the last match of the Diego Maradona Cup, was the last one left in Boedo before the break. Everything was floating in the air with the hope that the days and the relaxation of free time cool the internal temperature that has been increasing for a long time.

With this scenario the new coach of the Cyclone this Thursday, January 21, when the delegation must return to work at the Sports City. Yes Diego Dabove signs this Monday or Tuesday his separation with Argentinos Juniors, he will finish sealing his tie with the club led by Marcelo Tinelli and will be officially presented as the successor of a Mariano Soso who had to deal without success with the problem of the dispute between the twin twins Paraguayans and the Barça referents.

And precisely that will be the first and fundamental task of the 47-year-old coach from Banfila: putting together the pieces of a divided dressing room and ensuring that peace reigns again to go for great objectives in an institution that in recent years has gone from sporting frustration to frustration sporty.

After the defeat suffered by Banfield, the intern between the squad and the Romeros flared up again. Photo: Maxi Failla

It will not be easy. There are even those who quietly warn about a panorama of no return. The relationship between Ángel and Oscar Romero and a large part of the group – preferably the most experienced – is broken. And the thought behind closed doors is almost unanimous: you can’t go on like this. Something must happen for the issue to change indoors. But it will no longer be useful to sweep under the carpet since everything was very exposed, especially after the explosive said by Ignacio Piatti, who shone days ago the separation that exists in the San Lorenzo dressing room.

What is the solution? Several versions began to circulate in the last hours by Boedo. Since there will be a purification of the group that includes the departure of several footballers but that ensures the continuity of the Romero. Even another that points out that those who will not continue are precisely the Guarani stars. From Asunción they also sent the information that the brothers will analyze what to do as a family.

Is it impossible for everyone to live together in peace? No one dares to answer that question. The most optimistic ones appeal that with a deep conversation between all the parties it is possible to repair the wounds so that everyone begins to pull to the same side with the shield at the top. However, those who know well the internal fights are kept in reserve on a resolution that includes all together.

Fernando Monetti crossed paths with the Romeros in Banfield’s dressing room. Photo: Maxi Failla

Leaders are aware of the landscape and assess how to proceed. In four days the players will have to see each other again. Time is running out and the moment to make decisions is approaching. The focus today is on officially closing Dabove’s hiring. But immediately afterwards we will have to attend the battle of the San Lorenzo dressing room.

The concrete thing is that the Romeros’ bond with the Boedo team extends until mid-2022. San Lorenzo made an investment of 4 million dollars plus the contract of both for them and the intention is not to lose money. But it would not be easy to break the ties of other footballers (for example: Fernando Monetti) without legal consequences.

Will the Angels and Oscars be there this Thursday? That is the question posed on a Cyclone that he wants to first assure his coach to immediately see how he solves his internal conflicts that do not let him advance in peace.