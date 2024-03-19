Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 3:02 p.m.











The neighborhood of San José de Lorca celebrates this year the 60th anniversary of its Fallas and for that reason the monument, made by the residents themselves with recycled materials, represents a Lorca meringue cake topped with the classic decorations of swans and some candles. At the bottom it includes drawings and legends, also made by neighbors with current topics, messages demanding care for the environment, complaints and thanks.

The big day of the festivities in honor of San José began this Tuesday at nine in the morning with the flowered reveille by the Virgen de la Amargura Musical Group through the streets of the neighborhood. After the high mass in the parish dedicated to the patron saint, a procession of the saint was held on his throne on a litter. The beach bars opened at noon in the park where the falla is installed and the festive day will conclude at 10 p.m. with the traditional burning of the falla, fulfilling the tradition of 60 years ago.