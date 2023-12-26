Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 00:11



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

All eyes are now directed to the one known as the nativity scene of Spain, characterized by its large dimensions (more than 500 square meters) and some 2,000 figures. This 2023 marks 55 years since the idea of ​​setting it up in San Javier arose. It is one of the largest open-air museums in Europe. The Councilor for Culture himself, David Martínez, assumes the artistic direction.

Popular in character and in a Hebrew style, it has many nods to the life and customs of the orchards of Murcia and the Campo de Cartagena, such as scattered ancient trades. This year, newly acquired figures are incorporated, such as a group of date palms, which is among the novelties of this edition, in which the desert tent area is also completed and all the homes in the nativity scene are restyled. The figures of the artisan Jesús Griñán share the spotlight with others by José Hernández and the workshop of the descendants of Manuel Nicolás Almansa.