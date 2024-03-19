Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 00:47











The San Isidro Murals will be celebrated again after a year of absence. The event, which brings together Oriolanos around this traditional neighborhood to remember the figure of Miguel Hernández, is included in the Hernandiana Spring agenda. It will take place on the last weekend of April, as announced by the Councilor for Culture, Gonzalo Montoya. Just one week after the also expected departure of the Senda del Poeta, on April 19.

This event, whose origins date back to the Transition, was suspended last year, as explained by the then Councilor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, due to a change in the criteria for municipal intervention. Although previously and given the variety of services to be provided (music, construction materials, games and shows), the event was commissioned through smaller contracts, the controller, as Ezcurra explained, required bidding in batches. Without going any further, the 2022 edition ended up in court after a complaint from the PP against the Cs councilor, which was finally filed.

In any case, the contract for the Murals, whatever the form, has not yet been put out to tender despite the event already appearing on the City Council's agenda. The PP-Vox government team also intends to show its firm commitment to the figure of the poet. Especially after the controversy that arose after the loss of the municipal subsidy to the Miguel Hernández Foundation, which last year could not be delivered and that in this year, both the mayor and the mayor have committed to paying double the amount. quantity that had been usual.

Beyond the Murals, the Hernandiana Spring programming already began last week with the exhibition 'Miguel Hernández: The Train of Hope', which will be in the María Moliner library until April 15. Meanwhile, Miguel Hernández's Birthplace will host the 'Spring at Home' exhibition, an opportunity to immerse yourself in the environment that inspired the poet.

Tomorrow, World Poetry Day, the exhibition 'The online poetry of Gregorio Prieto' will be inaugurated at the Rincón Hernandiano. Furthermore, Holy Thursday coincides with the anniversary of the death of the Oriolano poet. For this reason, Teatro Expresion will represent the theatrical visit 'Passion and Death of the Poet' at the House-Museum.