The San Isidro de Mula festivities will return this year and they will do so with live music, numerous folkloric and cultural activities and workshops for young people, although sanitary measures will once again prevent the celebration of the huertano parade and the gachasmigas contests. The Councilor for Security, Diego Boluda, who presented the programming, pointed out that, despite the fact that the activities are held after the end of the alarm decree, “all the hygienic, sanitary and distancing protocols established to prevent infections are maintained.”