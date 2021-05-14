The San Isidro Labrador Festivities in Yecla have been declared this Friday of National Tourist Interest after the resolution signed by the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, in recognition of the cultural values ​​and long cultural tradition that they represent.

«The artisanal elaboration on the part of the peñas de las more than 60 floats who usually participate in the Great Parade, representing aspects related to farming, turn these festivities into celebrations full of originality and tourist attraction for all visitors who come to Yecla on those dates, “said the Secretary of State.

With the declaration of this Friday, toThe number of Festivals of National Tourist Interest in Spain has increased to 151, eight of them in the Region of Murcia. In fact, Yecla also has its patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgen del Castillo, which are held at the beginning of December, declared of National Tourist Interest. They have been celebrated since 1943. Although their origin is older, the San Isidro festivities in Yecla they have been held annually since 1943. They were declared of Regional Tourist Interest in 2004.

The different acts that make up this celebration, from the election and proclamation of the Queens and Ladies of the Festivities, the Proclamation, the Eucharistic celebrations dedicated to the saint, festivals, parades, performances by folk groups, musical performances and, above all, the Great Parade of the Floats, constitute a true explosion of color, joy, originality, and great popular participation in each and every one of the acts.