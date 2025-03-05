The San Isidro 2025 Fair will have 17,536 subscribers: 961 more compared to San Isidro 2024. The ticket offices of the Las Sales bullring closed Tuesday the period of sale of fertilizers throwing, for the third consecutive year, a remarkable increase. PLAZA 1 Back a new record in this fair and strengthens the growth that, after 2022, has managed to recover 3,500 subscribers.

The Isidril cycle will start on May 9, extending until June 8 with the charity. Then, on Sunday, June 16, Victorino Martín’s in memoriam bullfight will be held.

The sale of tickets for all celebrations of the San Isidro Fair will begin next Friday, March 7 at 00: 00h. Together with the celebrations of the San Isidro Fair, the celebrations of April 27 and the Fair of the Community of Madrid will also be marketed.

Friday, May 9. Victoriano of the River for Alejandro Talavante, Juan Ortega y Clemente, who confirms alternative.

Saturday 10. Bulls of El Pilar for Diego Urdiales, David Galván and Víctor Hernández.

Sunday 11. Bulls of Araúz de Robles for Morenito de Aranda, Jiménez Fortes and Adrián de Torres.

Tuesday 13. HIRTES OF ALCURUCÉN FOR SERGIO SÁNCHEZ, AARÓN PALACIO and JAVIER ZULUETA.

Wednesday 14. Pedraza de Yeltes bulls for Román, Jesús Enrique Colombo and Isaac Fonseca.

Thursday 15 (San Isidro holiday). Bulls by José Enrique Fraile de Valdefresno for Paco Ureña, David Galván and Alejandro Chicharro, who confirms alternative.

Friday 16. Bulls of the port of San Lorenzo for José María Manzanares, Fernando Adrián and Pablo Aguado.

Saturday 17. Bulls of Capea for Rui Fernandes, Diego Ventura and Léa Vicens.

Sunday 18. Bulls of the fifth for Uceda Leal, Daniel Luque and Emilio de Justo.

Tuesday 20. Count of Mayalde for Fabio Jiménez, the Mene and Tomás Bastos.

Wednesday 21. Bulls of Fuente Ymbro for Miguel Ángel Perera, Paco Ureña and Ginés Marín.

Thursday 22 (press run). Garigrande bulls for Morante de la Puebla, Alejandro Talavante and Tomás Rufo.

Friday 23. Bulls of the bullfighter for Diego Urdiales, Roca Rey and Rafa Serna, which confirms alternative.

Saturday 24. Bulls of Juan Pedro Domecq for Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado, hand in hand.

Sunday 25. Bulls of El Parralejo for Miguel Ángel Perera, Fernando Adrián and Tomás Rufo.

Tuesday 27. Bulls of Dolores Aguirre for Fernando Robleño, Damián Castaño and Juan de Castilla.

Wednesday 28. Toros de Alcurrucén for Sebastián Castella, Miguel Ángel Perera and Daniel Luque.

Thursday 29. Victoriano del Ríio bulls for Emilio de Justo, Roca Rey and Tomás Rufo.

Friday 30. Fuente Ymbro steers and the Freixo for Marco Pérez, only sword.

Saturday 31. Bulls of the Spartales for Diego Ventura, Sebastián Fernández, who confirms alternative, and Duarte Fernandes.

Sunday, June 1. Fuente Ymbro bulls for Curro Díaz, Román and Diego San Román, which confirms alternative.

Tuesday 3. Bulls of José School for Esau Fernández, Gómez del Pilar and Miguel de Pablo.

Wednesday 4. Bulls of Lagunajanda for Manuel Escribano, Joselito Adame and Alejandro Peñaranda, confirming alternative.

Thursday 5. Jandilla and Vegahermosa bulls for Sebastián Castella, Manzanares and Borja Jiménez.

Friday 6. Bulls of Count of Mayalde for the Fandi, Ismael Martín, which confirms alternative, and Samuel Navalón.

Saturday 7. Bulls of Adolfo Martín for Antonio Ferrera, Fernando Robleño and Manuel Escribano.

Sunday 8 (Cumshot of charity). Bulls of Juan Pedro Domecq for Morante de la Puebla, Fernando Adrián and Borja Jiménez.

Sunday 15 (in memoriam by Victorino Martín). Victorino bulls for Paco Ureña, Emilio de Justo and Borja Jiménez.