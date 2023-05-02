Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 07:25



Updated 09:32h.

It was the last days of 2019 when the team of archaeologists and students from the University of Murcia, UMU, closed the 13th week of the second campaign of archaeological excavations at the Esteban site, which dates back to the 12th century. Work had been completed in enclosure 2 (the oratory building, which was interpreted as a mosque, and in the building next door, the maqbara or cemetery), with the photographic record and the extraction of the remains of an individual who delimitation and excavation began during the previous week.

Previously, in the first campaign, which began in 2018, the remains of the funduq or inn, called enclosure 1, had been unearthed. All this, with subsequent work in the laboratory for treatment and cataloging of the findings.

Since then, with the Covid health pandemic first, and the motion of no confidence in the Murcia City Council later, the restart of work seemed like it would never come. But everything arrives, and tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3, thirty months later, the new intervention in the San Esteban Archaeological Complex begins, until the first days of July. And from there, to the laboratory.

“This Wednesday the 3rd they will begin to bring the materials, the booths and other necessary tools,” explains Jorge Eiroa, a professor at the UMU and director of the excavations. The students of the university’s History degree will join the work on Monday, May 8, and in principle, they want to restart the daily guided tours of the site on Monday the 15th, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to avoid the worst of the heat.

The Murcia City Council will be in charge of setting up a web page in the coming days so that interested persons can register for these visits, which will last 45 minutes. They will be able to see both the already completed venues and the work that is underway in real time.

This new intervention has been divided into two parts, says Eiroa. The archaeological, opening sectors of the excavation not yet touched; and the maintenance and conservation of the entire suburb. “We think that in general its structural condition is good, but it is also that the coverings are very bad and there are some areas where there is damage and conditions.” For example, partial collapse of structures or broken geotextiles.

“A good part of the action is going to focus here,” says the construction manager. For this reason, the teaching team of the Murcian university held a meeting with the company that won the Murcia City Council competition for support works at the beginning of last week.

Its task, which will be carried out in parallel to the archaeological works, is, among others, the removal of gravel, geotextiles, earthworks and their transfer to the container.

The employees of the company will work, side by side, with three restorers and will also be in charge of reviewing the geotextile sheets, repositioning gravel by manual means to cover and protect areas that have been left exposed; shoring of structures and unevenness, as well as replacement of the protection sheet in areas where losses and faults have been detected with a bicolor anti-grass mesh, a highly durable and resistant material thanks to its treatment against ultraviolet rays, as explained City Hall sources.

The director of the works insists on the importance of maintenance and conservation work being carried out at the same time as the excavations, because these actions have archaeological monitoring, and he takes advantage of the fact that the specialists “we are already here”.



The last intervention at the site was carried out in 2019 in the maqbara or cemetery.



Bring three stores to light



Regarding the archaeological work, Jorge Eiroa details that he will finish excavating enclosure two, which has only three rooms left, already discovered, but without emptying the earth that still covers them.

Another sector will be the cemetery, “where work is done very slowly because human bone remains have to be extracted, which is done by anthropologists,” the director details, noting that in San Esteban it is especially complicated because the ground is very hard and compact.

And a third sector will be opened, this time new, which corresponds to what has been identified as three stores, three battery spaces that are found before reaching enclosure 2. «This will allow us to bring to light another very important element. interesting, because it is very rare, as it is a commercial area ». Once excavated, it will be consolidated and ready to be visited by the public.

student participation



The university students who are going to take part in this new round of work are going to focus on the excavation part, recalls Eiroa, since they are computed as practices for the History degree.

“They are very eager and excited to participate, despite the fact that they have some very bad dates with exams,” he comments, adding that the department has had an “extraordinary” response from both students who have already participated in other stages of the excavation, Like people who have never been. There will be a permanent group that will go every day, and other groups made up of those who will go daily, according to their possibilities.

Up to now, there are 32 boys and girls registered for the History degree or the Historical Heritage master’s degree. They have also received requests from outside the Autonomous Community, which will be attended to “if we can”.

“For our students, having such a real setting where they can do internships, and on top of that so close to the university, is a luxury,” concludes Eiroa.

“We recovered history and turned it into a tourist attraction” The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, applauds the resumption of excavations in the Arrabal de San Esteban, after the collaboration agreement signed by him and the rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján, on February 3. This agreement, he recalled, contemplates scientific research, training, enhancement and dissemination of the archaeological site of San Esteban. “It is one more step for Murcia to have a space where we can learn more about our history, recover our heritage and, at the same time, turn it into a tourist attraction for our municipality.” A project, he recalls, which is included in the municipality’s Tourism Sustainability Plan. What still needs to be unblocked is the development of the winning project of the ideas competition to value these findings, which fell into the hands of the ‘Ha ha’ proposal, the garden on the site, for just over 17 million euros. The agreement for its execution was for the three administrations to participate (40% the Ministry, and the remaining 60% between the City Council and the Autonomous Community. But nothing more has been known about that for two years. From the municipal executive they blame the regional brake on the tender for the project, for not confirming its contribution; meanwhile, it responds that they will not do so until they have the final project, with a budget and a financing and execution plan.