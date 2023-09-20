Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 3:07 p.m.



During the patron saint’s festivities, the San Clemente de Lorca Federation will debut a replica embroidered in silk and gold of the cavalry arms standard of the Catholic Monarchs, which is preserved in the Royal Chapel of Granada.

The piece was made in Silvia Teruel’s embroidery workshop and the reconstruction of the drawing was the responsibility of David Torres del Alcázar. Its dimensions coincide with those of the original, 176 centimeters wide by 152 centimeters high.

The president of the Federation, Luis Torres del Alcázar, explained that the original banner, listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), is made of crimson brocade silk and the shields are painted with gold leaf. However, to make the replica, the techniques of Lorca embroidery in gold comb and silk on crimson sirgo damask and silver thread tissue have been followed.

According to Torres del Alcázar, this banner “has undoubted cultural and historical value due to its connection to the city and the use and meaning that it historically represents.”

The piece will be at the disposal of the ciuFRONT Medieval Museum for exhibition in the space dedicated to the Catholic Monarchs in the 15th century rooms, which will contribute to turning the museum into a first-rate tourist element within the Region of Murcia.

The piece has been paid for by the Torres del Alcázar Family and has involved 1800 hours of embroidery. It will be added to the collection of objects that the group of the Catholic Monarchs displays during the festivities of the Patron Saint of Lorca as a commemoration of the history of the city.