One of the most deeply rooted traditions in the municipality, the one linked to the festival of San Antón, is the blessing of animals and bread rolls, which if they are given to you, guarantee that you will never miss out on food. Since last Friday afternoon, once blessed, it is now possible to pick up a bag with various pieces that the volunteers distribute at the booth installed at the doors of the San Antón hermitage.

#San #Antón #rolls #blessed #Murcia