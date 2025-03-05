Funding in red, with yak and horse mane hair in the beard, the mustache and the eyebrows, with their four eyes, two of them framed in gold. He Kabuto of medieval Japan that arrived in Spain in the 16th century … It must have been as imposing as the reconstruction achieved thanks to the unusual collaboration of National Heritage and the Ubisoft video game company. The historic Japanese samurai helmet is part of Assassin’s Creed Shadowsthe last installment of the famous saga that will be launched on May 20. His real replica, made by Factum Arte, will be exposed next to the original for a month in the GALLERY OF THE REAL COLLECTIONSbefore integrating into the collection of the Real Armería of the Royal Palace of Madrid.

“Felipe II saw it like that”says Álvaro Soler del Campo, head of the Real Armeríain conversation with ABC. The monarch received in 1584 the first Japanese diplomatic delegation that arrived in Europe. Organized by Alessandro Valignano, Jesuit General Visitor of the Missions of the Eastern Indies, the Tensho Embassy, ​​which aimed to promote mutual relations with Europe and show the missionary work of the Society of Jesus with well -selected emissaries, capable of captivating the Pope and Christian princes to obtain resources and consolidate the power and prestige of the order.

Documents, photographs and drawings

The Japanese dignitaries sent gave Felipe II two armor, which are kept in part in the Royal Armería. One of them had a very special warfall, a Kabutowho reproduced the head of a warrior. Three hundred years later, A fire in the armory in 1884 Partially destroyed this unique piece, designed to frighten the enemy and also as an object of representation.

Fortunately, in the Documentation of the Real Armería, not only the inventories and catalogs that described the Kabuto – “sometimes in a very peculiar way, which has sometimes confused us” – but also Jean Laurent photographs of 1860 and A color drawing published in a book of 1839 That, according to Soler del Campo, have served to rebuild the piece.



With the economic contribution of Ubisoft, Factum Arte, the company that reproduced the Colossus of Constantine or the tombs of seti i or Tutmosis III, made a digital model of the Kabuto through 3,000 photographs and on the exact replica in textured steel powder applied the knowledge collected by national heritage. There was also the advice of the Sttibert Museum in Florence, which has an estimated Japanese collection. Until the conclusion of what the original piece was like “There was a research process, almost experimental archeology”explains the head of the Royal Armería.

“The association was like a perfect matchbecause we were with the end of the 16th century and the dates fit with when the work left to reach Spain. That seemed very interesting in the helmet and it was also perfect for us because it allowed us to show the codex a bit, which is our game encyclopedia and Everything fit into the reconstruction process“says Jonathan Dumont, creative director of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Codex From the game, which includes Kabuto, offers players carefully selected encyclopedic entries about the history, art and culture of the Azuchi-Momoyama period in which the game takes place.

From Ubisoft they point out that this section with information from the history of medieval Japan is written by historians and integrated in the main game with images. In addition, it is linked to the progression of the player, so that as he visits places that offer historical and cultural information, he unlocks elements about everyday life, economics, government, religion, military affairs or historical characters and events. In this way, the Kabuco will be accessible to players around the world, who can know their current state and virtual reconstruction.

“It is a privilege to have an institution such as the Royal Armería of National Heritage, which contributes to nourish cultural authenticity and realismvalues ​​inherent to the saga, not forgetting its main purpose of entertaining, “adds Stéphanie-Anne Ruatta, World and Historical Director of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Presentation of the reconstruction of the Kabuto in the Gallery of the Royal Collections



To Soler del Campo, “working with Ubisoft has not only allowed us Recover the original aspect of a unique relic and keep it in the digital worldit will also allow us bring it closer to people around the world and capture the attention of younger audiences, using Assassin’s Creed Shadows as a platform to put it in context and publicize its history. ”

Japan contact symbol

The Kabuco, adds the head of the Royal Armería, “is a jewel of the Spanish historical heritage with a very important relevance because it is the object that It symbolizes contact between two countries such as Japan and Spain at fundamental moments of their respective stories: The unification of Japan and the Empire of Felipe II “.

The interest of the Japanese embassy has been able to verify in the presentation of the piece this Wednesday at the Gallery of the Royal Collections, with the presence of the Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Spain, Shinji Minami, and the special advisor of Culture, Hiroko Ikeda.

Other of these jewels of the Spanish historical heritage that guard an institution as old as the Real Armería and that were damaged in the fire of 1884 could also follow a path similar to that of the Kabuco in the future. “We probably have even documented Moctezuma’s weapons That Cortés brought Carlos V. The next step would be to have the Kabuco with something Mexica, “says Soler hopeful that perhaps the Assassin’s Creed saga, which has sold more than 230 million units worldwide, seek to set your game a day in this historical period.