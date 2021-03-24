Looking for a great 4K TV to pair with your PS5 or Xbox Series X? The Samsung Q80T QLED is now reduced at a number of stores to its best price yet.

It’s a deal well worth highlighting as the Samsung Q80T has been picked by Digital Foundry at one of their top 4K TVs for gaming.

Why do they rate it so high? Well, these TVs come with a single HDMI 2.1 port, which offers support for 4K 120fps gaming on compatible PS5 and Xbox Series X games. Other useful gaming features include HDR 10+, VRR, FreeSync and extremely low input lag. The Q80T also excels at general TV and film viewing thanks to full-array local dimming backlight technology and decent viewing angles, making it a great all-round purchase.

So, what’s the damage? The 55 ?? version is now £ 999 – that’s a decent saving of around £ 100. However, there’s a more considerable £ 400 saving on the 65 ?? version, which has now been reduced to £ 1099. That’s quite a lot of extra TV for another £ 100.

The offer is now available across a number of retailers I’ve listed above so you can take the pick of your favorite. For added peace of mind, it’s probably best to buy from either John Lewis or Currys PC World as both include a five-year guarantee in the price. This will cover any breakdowns or technical issues with the TV – but not accidental damage.

If you want to mull it over some more, definitely have a scroll through Digital Foundry’s guide to the best gaming TVs. Most will find the decision usually comes down to either the Q80T or one of the LG OLEDs. There are compelling reasons to pick either but, ultimately, both are excellent choices if you aren’t fussed about waiting for the 2021 models and are looking to upgrade right now.

For more of the best offers on TVs, games and much more do come join us over at Jelly Deals. This week, we’ve been sharing all of the top offers in the Amazon Spring Sale, including some bargains on Samsung SSDs and digital PC games.